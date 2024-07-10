Minister Bayramov meets with Belgian counterpart on NATO Summit sidelines

10 July 2024 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister, met with Hadja Lahbib, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.

The meeting saw discussions on the prospects for the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda and the current post-conflict regional situation.

They noted that the reciprocal visits between the two countries and contacts during international events have made an essential contribution to enhancing cooperation.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this year has opened up new avenues for cooperation in combating climate change.

During the conversation, the two also explored the opportunities for cooperation within the regional and international organizations, including the relations with the European Union (EU).

Discussing the current regional situation, Minister Bayramov addressed the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the extensive mine threat. Bayramov underlined that Armenia's militarization policy poses a threat to the peace agenda. Briefing the negotiations on the peace treaty, the minister underscored that despite the considerable progress on the text of the peace agreement, the territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Constitution of Armenia hinder the achievement of lasting peace.

