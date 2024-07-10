Azerbaijan's Ombudsman chairs defense of master's theses held at Baku State University [PHOTOS]

10 July 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Philosophy in Law Sabina Aliyeva, chaired the specialised Scientific Council for the defence of master's theses in the "Human Rights" specialisation at the Faculty of Law of Baku State University (BSU), Azernews reports.

During the defence process, five master's students presented their dissertations for defence. After the presentations, the Ombudsman and the Council members asked the students questions, read their opinions and remarks, and also discussed practical issues related to the topics.

In the end, the dissertations were highly evaluated, and the students completed their defences. The Ombudsman congratulated each of the master's students and wished them success in their future endeavours.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz