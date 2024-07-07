Our strength is in our unity: Turkish press writes on Shusha Summit [PHOTOS]

7 July 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

The leading news agencies, television channels, and print publications of Turkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) widely covered the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) held in Shusha the day before.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that "Sabah" newspaper reported on the Shusha Summit under the headline "Our strength is in our unity".

In the material, the views expressed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about the necessity of turning the 21st century into a period of development and progress of the Turkic world are quoted. The importance of this meeting in terms of further consolidation and strengthening of relations between the Turkish states is emphasized.

Recall that an Informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Shusha, yesterday. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev attended the Summit.

Besides, the heads of state and high delegations addressed the event.

Following the summit, a ceremony of signing the Garabagh Declaration of the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States took place in Shusha.

