Azerbaijani Central Election Commission hosts regular meeting

6 July 2024 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

The regular meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is underway, Azernews reports.

The agenda of the meeting chaired by the CEC head Mazahir Panahov includes 10 issues.

The main issue on the agenda is related to the consideration of the appeal of authorized representatives of several parties in the extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan.

On June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

