Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of TDT commences in Shusha

6 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (TDT) Convenes in Shusha.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has announced the commencement of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (TDT) in Shusha.

This meeting is part of the larger Summit of Heads of State and Government of the TDT.

During his address at the meeting, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister expressed his confidence in the significance of this gathering: "We are certain that this important meeting will contribute to maximizing the potential of the organization and enhancing existing cooperation."

Prior to the meeting, the heads of the ministries of foreign affairs took a commemorative photo.

