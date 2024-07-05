Minister Amrullayev highlights President's visit to Garabagh University reconstruction

5 July 2024 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The liberation of Azerbaijan's territories has ignited new aspirations and ambitions, with the 'Great Return' emerging as a pivotal moment," remarked Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev during his address at the semi-final stage of the fourth "Yukselish" competition, Azernews reports.

Acknowledging the talent and capability of participants in the "Yukselish" competition, Minister Amrullayev emphasized:

"Your selection for the semi-finals is not just a source of pride but also entails a significant responsibility. Your talent and distinction among peers elevate this responsibility twofold."

Highlighting the potential for greater success through innovative approaches like those seen in the "Rise" competition, the minister noted the effectiveness of Olympiads and competitions in younger age groups.

Furthermore, Minister Amrullayev underscored President's recent visit to inspect reconstruction efforts at Garabagh University, expressing hope:

"I believe many winners of the 'Yukselish' competition aspire to contribute to the development of Garabagh University by joining its faculty. This institution symbolizes a new era in Azerbaijani education. Currently, 160 out of 800 candidates applying for international study programs have been accepted into the world's top 10 universities. Our objective is to sustain this achievement."

