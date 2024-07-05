Azerbaijani Minister meets with Congolese President

5 July 2024 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sasso-Nguesso.

Azernews reports that Sultan Hajiyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya, shared this information on his account on the 'X' social network.

The diplomat emphasized that the meeting took place within the framework of the first international conference on reforestation and restoration in Brazzaville.

'Combating climate change is one of the priority directions of our countries' bilateral partnership,' it was noted in the sharing."

Joined Minister M. Babayev, #COP29_AZ President designate for his meeting with H.E. D. Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo. Climate action is one of the bilateral 🇦🇿🇨🇬 partnership priorities. Brazzaville hosts 1st Afforestation and Reforestation Conference! pic.twitter.com/tjnAvCt6eI — Sultan Hajiyev (@sultan_hajiyev) July 5, 2024

