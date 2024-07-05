Azernews.Az

Friday July 5 2024

Azerbaijani Minister meets with Congolese President

5 July 2024 16:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Minister meets with Congolese President
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sasso-Nguesso.

Azernews reports that Sultan Hajiyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya, shared this information on his account on the 'X' social network.

The diplomat emphasized that the meeting took place within the framework of the first international conference on reforestation and restoration in Brazzaville.

'Combating climate change is one of the priority directions of our countries' bilateral partnership,' it was noted in the sharing."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more