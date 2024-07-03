Azerbaijan's State Border Service: 851 individuals detained for violating border regulations

3 July 2024 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

The State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released its overview for June 2024 on its achievements in June 2024 as part of efforts to ensure reliable protection of the state border, combat smuggling, illegal migration, and the illegal circulation of narcotics.

Azernews reports, citing the press release of the State Border Services, that during the month, 30 people were detained for violating the state border, including 12 Iranians, 7 Azerbaijanis, 6 Pakistanis, 2 Afghans, 2 Turks, and 1 Nepali.

In the fight against illegal migration, 10 people were detained while attempting to cross the state border using counterfeit date stamps, forged passports, or documents belonging to others.

851 people were detained for violating border regulations, and appropriate measures were taken against them.

As part of anti-crime measures, Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies apprehended 295 wanted individuals and handed them over to the relevant authorities. Additionally, 452 individuals were prevented from leaving the country, and 9 were stopped from entering it.

In efforts to combat the illegal circulation of narcotics, authorities seized and removed from circulation 455 kilograms and 466 grams of narcotic drugs, as well as 1,642 pills containing powerful narcotics.

Anti-smuggling efforts resulted in the seizure of contraband valued at 5,123,255 Azerbaijani manats, including medicines and tobacco products.

