Azerbaijan replaces its ambassador to Thailand - decree

2 July 2024 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree recalling the Ambassador to Thailand from his post, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, Irfan Davudov was recalled from the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Thailand.

Elchin Bashirov assumed the role of ambassador to Thailand, following another decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz