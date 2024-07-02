Azernews.Az

2 July 2024
Media tour organized to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli and Khojavand [PHOTOS]
A media tour was organized for local journalists to the liberated Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, the media representatives will get acquainted with the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works in Fuzuli district, as well as Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district.

Note that Fuzuli was the third largest settlement to be liberated from the Armenians after Jabrayil and Hadrut.

There were fierce battles for Fuzuli, and very serious operations were carried out around the city for several days. Nowadays settlement of the second residential quarter in Fuzuli will start in the fall of 2025.

