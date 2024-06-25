Second day of Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs kicks off in Zangilan [PHOTOS]

25 June 2024 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The second day of the Azerbaijani NGO Cooperation Forum, jointly organised by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organisations and the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan, has started at the Congress Centre in Zangilan district, Azernews reports.

According to AZERTAC's regional correspondent, panel discussions on the topics "The Ecological Consequences of Armenia's Mining Industry" and "COP29 and the Solidarity Movement for a Green World" will be held on the second day of the forum, which is attended by around 200 representatives of public associations. Additionally, the "Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World" will be read.

Later, NGO representatives will visit the Zangilan mosque.

Note that the first day of the forum was held yesterday at the Congress Centre in Zangilan district.

---

