Baku Slavic University holds graduation day

23 June 2024 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

A graduation day was held for 1000 students and graduates of the 2024 graduation year of the Baku Slavic University (BSU) in the European Games Park of the Baku Water Sports Palace.

Citing information shared by BSU, Azernews reports that a number of officials, professors, and teachers of the university, and representatives of partner institutions participated in the event and shared the joy of the graduates.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played, and the dear memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of our country was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Jala Hasanli, the host of the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, announcing the Graduation Day event, a graduate of BSU, gave detailed information about the history of the university's establishment, its development path, its significant successes in recent years, and the expansion of its international relations.

The Rector of BSU Anar Nagiyev congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future lives. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the graduates will take a worthy place in the modern labor market and will have ample opportunities to realize the knowledge and skills they have acquired. He noted that Karabakh University, established by the relevant Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, aims to be formed as a global exemplary university. As a result of the special attention and care shown by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to the field of education, important reforms are being implemented, serious steps are being taken to ensure accessibility to the higher education system, and inclusion in education is being implemented as one of the main priorities.

Talking about how the past 4 years were remembered by unprecedented events in the history of our country, Rector Muzaffar pointed out that under the leadership of Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, our people won victory over the enemy, the territorial integrity of our country was restored, and our state sovereignty was established in the entire territory of our republic.

The rector noted that like all our martyrs, the heroic histories of BSU graduates Nijat Shukurlu, Kanan Rustamli, Elnur Allahverdizade, martyr of anti-terror operations Javid Mirzayev, who were martyred in the Patriotic War, were recorded in our memory with deep respect and honor.

A. Nagiyev emphasized that the development of our country and the history of victory, the state policy aimed at turning Karabakh and Zangezur into one of the most developed zones in the world, the green zones created here, the missions undertaken by Azerbaijan at the global level, require the transformation of our university accordingly to the requirements of the new era. The training of the specialists of the new era puts the content development of educational programs for the training of highly qualified personnel as one of the main goals. At the same time, strengthening the university's international relations, increasing our participation in mobility programs, and participating in international rankings are among our main goals.

He pointed out that steps have already been taken in this direction, on the basis of the "Erasmus" project, as well as bilateral projects, exchanges of our students and teachers took place in partner universities in the last academic year, the necessary works for the participation of our university in the international rankings were carried out, and our conferences were held in accordance with international requirements.

The Rector said that 2024 was declared the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" in Azerbaijan by the relevant Decree of the head of our state, Ilham Aliyev. In November of this year, the world's largest event on climate change - the COP 29 conference - will be held in Baku. In this direction, various measures are being implemented at BSU, and each of us has a great responsibility to train highly qualified personnel who will take part in this rapid development of our country.

The rector, who gave extensive information about the directions of activity and the main mission of BSU, noted that the main mission of the university is to provide competitive, competent, responsible, competent, responsible, competent, responsible, with national consciousness, possessing fundamental knowledge, to perform effectively at the level of world standards, the level of vocational training in the specialty is to prepare creative and innovative, highly qualified specialists who are able to constantly improve.

Speaking on the basis of figures and comparative analysis of the university's activity in recent years, the rector said that in 2023-2024, more than 1,350 students were admitted. This number is planned to increase from the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year. For the first time in the history of our university, the total number of students at all three levels of higher education exceeded 5000 people

A. Nagiyev advised the graduates to always hold BSU high as a value, to protect the independence of our state, and the noble values ​​of our people, and to work with perseverance, dignity, and selflessness for the further development and strengthening of our native Azerbaijan, regardless of the profession they have acquired, and he gave them this important, wished success on the honorable and holy path.

Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova and MP Soltan Mammadov spoke and congratulated the graduates and wished them to serve our country well, to be loyal to national and moral values, ​​and to always honor the name of our people.

Nuray Babayeva, a graduate of BSU in 2024, expressed her pride in being a graduate of the university, and at the same time thanked the university management and teachers for the high attention and care shown to students.

Then, certificates of appreciation were presented to the graduating students and graduate students of BSU who distinguished themselves for the highest academic performance in 2024.

The event continued with a concert program.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz