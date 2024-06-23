Diaspora representatives meet at Azerbaijan House in Odesa [PHOTOS]

23 June 2024 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine, Seymur Mardaliyev, met with representatives of our country's diaspora in Odesa, Azernews reports.

The meeting held at "Azerbaijan House" is to get acquainted with the activities of diaspora organizations in the region, to discuss the problems they face, and to define future goals.

Emphasizing the importance of joint action for the protection of Azerbaijan's national interests, Ambassador S. Mardaliyev said: "Today, you are proud as diaspora activists of the victorious country. Under the leadership of the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, our heroic Army restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Our compatriots living in Odesa should also establish their activities in response to new challenges.

As in all countries, members of the diaspora in Ukraine have always felt the support of the Azerbaijani state. Despite the war conditions, our compatriots living in Odessa continue their activities."

Then the speeches and proposals of diaspora representatives were heard. At the end of the discussions, the ambassador said that the voiced proposals and recommendations will be delivered to the relevant institutions, and necessary decisions will be made.

