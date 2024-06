22 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On June 21, from 12:25 to 15:35, our positions located in the direction of the Mollabayramli settlement of Kalbajar district were fired upon by the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the opposite direction, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijani Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

---

