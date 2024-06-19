Azerbaijan is committed to presenting COP29 in inclusive, transparent & fair manner, COP29 President says

19 June 2024 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is committed to presenting COP29 in an inclusive, transparent, and fair manner.

According to Azernews, this was said by Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, at the official opening ceremony of the 29th High-Level Meeting on "The Road to COP29: A Sustainable and Sustainable Future" held in Baku on June 19.

M. Babayev noted that as the COP29 Chairmanship, it is important to hear all opinions and call everyone to find common solutions for climate change.

The minister also briefed on the recent activities of the team as well as meetings held with several organisations.

"During the past months, our team conducted extensive and deep consultations with the leaders of relevant international organizations. These meetings have created new opportunities to raise ambitions and take action."



