Memory of National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov commemorated [PHOTOS]

18 June 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

A memorial ceremony dedicated to the anniversary of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov was held, Azernews reports, citing the press Service of the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

It was reported that the military personnel visited his grave and honored his memory by placing wreaths and flowers.

Those who spoke at the ceremony noted that Azerbaijan is historically distinguished by its heroes, and spoke about examples of bravery and bravery shown by M. Ibrahimov. It was brought to attention that the heroes of Azerbaijan, who laid down their lives for the homeland and took a step that would be an example to the youth, had a high sense of patriotism and struggle.

It was noted that the courage shown by M.Ibrahimov was highly appreciated by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev. After his death, Shahid Mubariz Ibrahimov was awarded the title of "National Hero of Azerbaijan" by the relevant Decree of the head of state.

---

