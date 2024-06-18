Ombudsman treats appeals sensitively, says Chief Human Rights Commissioner

18 June 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Until June of this year, 4 thousand 477 calls were received to the Azerbaijan Ombudsman's Call Center - "916".

Azernews informs that the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, said this in her statement to AzerTag.

"When we look at the statistics of these applications, we see that communal problems, targeted state social assistance, examination, and treatment, non-objective investigation/investigation, disability determination, non-registration of the application, employment, non-execution of the court decision, alimony, and other issues".

Sabina Aliyeva said that every appeal received through the Call Center to the Ombudsman, as well as in the traditional form, is treated very sensitively, complaints related to the problems and difficulties faced by people are promptly investigated, appeals are made to the relevant state institutions for their resolution, restoration of violated rights focused measures are taken, the issue is constantly monitored, analyzes are conducted and relevant proposals are put forward.

"The activity of the Call Center, which facilitates the possibility of applying to the Ombudsman, is of great importance in terms of flexible response to these applications and creation of broad conditions for conducting relevant analyses," said Sabina Aliyeva.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz