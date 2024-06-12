Historical moment in Khojaly - peacekeeping contingent leaves Azerbaijani territories [VIDEO]

12 June 2024 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

The process of withdrawing the Russian Federation's peacekeeping contingent, which was temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan after the Patriotic War, from the territory of our country ended on June 12, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

The peacekeeping contingent’s personnel, weapons, and equipment have completely left the Azerbaijani territory.

Recall that since the signing of the act of capitulation between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of Russia on November 10, 2020, according to the agreement between Moscow and Baku, Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in Garabagh. At that time, because Armenians still lived in Garabagh, a peacekeeping contingent was operating in order to prevent tension between the parties. On September 19, 2023, after the successful anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan, a group of separatist elements were completely neutralised in the Khankendi, Aghdara, Asgaran, and Khojavand regions.

After the prevention of the illegal Armenian armed military formations in Garabakh, mass migration of Armenians from Garabagh to Yerevan began. Although Azerbaijan offered citizenship to the Armenians in Garabagh, they found Yerevan more suitable. The population, who left Garabagh on their own volition, easily passed through the Lachin border crossing point and entered the territory of Armenia.

Currently, there are neither Armenian military formations nor populations in the territory of Garabagh, so there is no need for Russian peacekeeping forces to operate there. Therefore, the last group of peacekeepers in Khojaly, which is of historical importance for Azerbaijan, left the territory of Azerbaijan today.

Now the tricolour flag of Azerbaijan is flying proudly in Khojaly.

---

