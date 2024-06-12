Azerbaijan's statement announced at UNESCO session [PHOTOS]

12 June 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's statement has been announced at the 10th session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Azernews reports.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan's commitment to the values ​​and principles of the Convention, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev said that the country contributes to the protection of intangible cultural heritage during armed conflicts and natural disasters.

Speaking about the destruction of Azerbaijan's tangible and intangible cultural heritage by Armenia, Elman Abdullayev brought to the attention of the session participants that the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Azerbaijan was destroyed during the 30-year occupation.

He underlined that as a result of the occupation of Armenia, nearly one million refugees and internally displaced persons were deprived of the right to realize their intangible cultural heritage such as pottery, carpet weaving and mugham in their native lands.

The diplomat reminded that the Kharibulbul International Music Festival, held annually in Shusha, coincides with the opening ceremony of the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World event in Shusha in 2024, and the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of TURKSOY member countries was held in Shusha last year.

He pointed out the importance of these measures in terms of protection and promotion of intangible cultural heritage.

The permanent representative said that as a country that hosts COP29, the topic of the impact of climate change on intangible cultural heritage is important for Azerbaijan.

The tenth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage also discussed theimportant issues for the future of the Convention and to orient the efforts of States and communities in the safeguarding of living heritage around the world.

Main items on the agenda included the reports to the General Assembly by the Intergovernmental Committee and by the Secretariat on their respective activities, the reflection on a broader implementation of Article 18 of the Convention, the Plan for the use of the resources of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Fund in 2024 and 2025, the accreditation of new non-governmental organizations, the report of the celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the Convention in 2023 as well as the election of twelve new Committee members.

Since its inception, the Azerbaijan National Committee​ tо UNESCO has made significant contributions​ tо various UNESCO programs and projects.

These include efforts​ tо safeguard and promote Azerbaijan's cultural sites, support educational initiatives, and foster international cooperation​ іn the fields​ оf science and technology.

As the Azerbaijan National Committee​ tо UNESCO enters its fourth decade,​ іt continues​ tо​ be committed​ tо its mission​ оf promoting peace and cooperation through education, culture, and science.

In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijani cultural sites have been included​ in UNESCO's World Heritage List, including Icherisheher (Old City) with Maiden Tower, Shirvanshah's Palace, Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve, etc.

In﻿ 2021, Lankaran District was included​ іn the UNESCO list "Network​ оf Creative Cities".

UNESCO also honors Azerbaijan's outstanding personalities like the poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, Fikrat Amirov,﻿ great philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, etc.

