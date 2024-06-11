Garabagh University recruits teachers

11 June 2024 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Garabagh University has announced teacher vacancies in the fields of Azerbaijani language, history, mathematics, data analytics, economics, education, physics, jurisprudence, psychology, and sociology, Azernews reports.

Candidates who meet the requirements can send their applications to the address [email protected] by writing "_ (specialist) teacher" instead of the subject.

Applications for the vacancy will be accepted until June 25. Candidates can get detailed information through the link.

