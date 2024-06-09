Russian peacekeepers' withdrawal from Garabagh remains ongoing

9 June 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Garabagh is underway, Azernews reports.

Trend reports that 60 cars were loaded onto 50 cargo platforms at the Goran railway station, while 12 fuel tanks were loaded onto 8 platforms at the Barda railway station and sent off to Russia. Additionally, preparations are underway to load 67 more cars in Goran.

In April, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president, confirmed the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Garabagh.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs, stated that according to the tripartite Declaration signed on November 10, 2020, Russian peacekeepers stationed in Azerbaijan will return home as per a decision made jointly by both countries 'leadership. The process has already begun, with both Azerbaijani and Russian Defense Ministries taking necessary steps.

April 19 marked a significant milestone in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, as Armenia agreed to return occupied villages in Gazakh to Azerbaijan following bilateral discussions. This resolution, along with Azerbaijan's successful initiation of the delimitation process in the Gazakh region in 2020, reflects President Ilham Aliyev's strategic vision and diplomatic triumphs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz