Weaponry and ammunition uncovered in Azerbaijan's Khankendi and Kalbajar

8 June 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

After the II Karabakh War and local anti-terrorist measures, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan is diligently carrying out their duties to speed up the Great Return process and ensure reliable security, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

An abundance of weaponry abandoned by Armenian outlaw armed formations in the liberated territories of Karabakh has been unearthed time by time by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies since the war's end.

During the recent search measures, the police detected and seized 15 automatic rifles, 3 machine guns, 2 pistols, 10 rifles, 16 grenades, 3 grenade launchers, one mortar, 20 fuses, 2 TNT, and 90 cartridges in the territory of Khankendi city from June 1 through June 7, 2,505 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, 10 bayonet knives, and other ammunition, as well as one night vision device, and in the territory of the Kalbajar district, one grenade, two fuses, one cartridge clip, one bayonet knife, and two means of communication.

