Flags of Turkiye and Azerbaijan to represent two brothers in space, Turkish President says

8 June 2024 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

"You will represent two brothers in space with the flags of Turkiye on one side and Azerbaijan on the other."

Azernews reports that these words were said by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a live conversation with Tuva Cihangir Atasever, the second astronaut in the history of Turkiye, who is preparing for a suborbital flight from the US Spaceport (New Mexico) cosmodrome.

Atasever said that the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will always be side by side on Earth, so they will take their place side by side on his chest during his journey to space.

It should be noted that Tuva Cihangir Atasever, who is preparing for a suborbital flight from the US Spaceport (New Mexico) cosmodrome, will wear a uniform with Turkish and Azerbaijani flags during the mission on June 8.

Before that, Turkiye's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, flew to the International Space Station on January 18 this year.

