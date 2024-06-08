Azerbaijani PM meets with President of National Assembly of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

8 June 2024 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of the National Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Zorlu Tore, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of the Baku-hosted 13th plenary session of TURKPA.

The parties underscored the special role of the Organization of Turkic States in enhancing and expanding the relations based on historical bonds among the peoples of the Turkic world.

The meeting also revolved around the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus across various domains.

