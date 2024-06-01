Azerbaijan's economic organizations exhibit strong activity revival, says official

1 June 2024 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's economic organizations show a high activity revival, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers Vugar Oruj said at the meeting of the Council of Appraisal Associations of Turkic States and the 3rd International Appraisers Forum in Baku on June 1, Azernews reports.

According to him, state support in Azerbaijan has opened up new opportunities for association organizations.

The official also said that the Council of Appraisal Associations of Turkic States is a structured body and operates within the framework of institutions regulating its activities in specific areas.

He pointed out that the activity of associative trade unions has been increased to ensure the coordinated activity of economic sectors.

"The Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers is one of the first associative organizations in our country and began its activities at the end of the last century, during a period when such organizations were still weak. The progressive changes occurring in this field have also impacted the activities of society. In recent years, significant changes have taken place in society's activities, with the strengthening of international relations being of particular importance," he added.

Oruj also mentioned that the Council of Appraisal Associations of Turkic States has managed to unite appraisers working in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

To note, the appraisal associations of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are collective members of the Council of Appraisal Associations of Turkic States.

The Association of Appraisers of the Turkic States, which unites over 700 appraisal companies and thousands of appraisers, was founded on June 1, 2023, in Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

---

