LINKS Europe hosts side event addressing "Climate Change, Peace, and Security"

1 June 2024 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

LINKS Europe hosted a significant side event on Friday in Baku, Azerbaijan, focusing on "Climate Change, Peace, and Security: COP29 and Beyond" during the 3rd International Conference on Mine Action, Azernews reports.

The side event began with opening remarks by Dr. Dennis Sammut, Director of LINKS Europe Foundation. who provided insights from the Bonn Dialogue Meeting on Peace and Climate Nexus held on 3 May 2024. The contact group established in Bonn aimed at addressing critical issues such as water scarcity, food insecurity, and landmine contamination leading up to COP29 in Baku.

Ambassador Elshad Iskandarov, Senior Adviser to the COP29 Presidency Negotiating Team, delivered the keynote address. Ambassador Iskandarov shared his perspective on addressing "Climate Change, and Peace" related issues during COP29 Peace Day and underlined inclusive approach of Azerbaijani Presidency on these issues.

Dr. Sarah Njeri from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, presented a thematic talk on the resilience of communities facing the dual threats of landmine contamination and climate change disasters.

The event also featured an open discussion on proposals for concrete action and concluded with a “Baku appeal on COP29 - Peace and Climate Nexus” as summary of proceedings and action points, aimed at highlighting peace and security issues, including climate sensitive mine action and fruiting them with actionable solution oriented projects and initiatives during COP29.

---

