Days of Healthy Life starts in Lachin

29 May 2024 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

The Days of Healthy Life started in Lachin on the Independence Day of Azerbaijan at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports.

As part of the event at the Lachin City Boulevard, citizens of different age groups perform various sports exercises.

Those who fulfill the standards are awarded certificates.

The Days of Healthy Life project is being organized for the first time in the liberated territories.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz