President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with residents who relocated to Khojaly city

28 May 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva met with residents who relocated to the city of Khojaly on May 28, Azernews reports.

The head of state presented keys to the apartments to the residents of Khojaly.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva toured the city of Khojaly with the residents, familiarizing themselves with the developments and the master plan of the city.

---

