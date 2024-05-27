President of Albania congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Honorable Mr. President!

As your country celebrates its Independence Day, let me convey my warmest congratulations to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

With particular pleasure, I consider the great progress that Albania and Azerbaijan have made in promoting friendship and cooperation. We remain very interested in expanding our friendly relations and bilateral cooperation, and I take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of advancing these ties to further levels, in the interest of both our countries.

I would also like to express my heartfelt acknowledgment for the hospitality extended to me during my visit to Azerbaijan in March.

I wish continued success, progress, well-being, and happiness for Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Bajram Begaj

President of the Republic of Albania"

