King of Malaysia congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Raja Zarith Sofia joins me in extending our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

We are confident that the strong bond of friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and Azerbaijan will continue to flourish, bringing tremendous benefits and prosperity to both our peoples.

May Allah the Almighty continue to bless Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan with continued peace, prosperity, and success.

Sincerely,

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim

King of Malaysia"

---

