Milli Mejlis approves visa-free regime between Azerbaijan, Albania

23 April 2024 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) agreed to eliminate the visa requirement between Azerbaijan and Albania, Azernews reports.

The draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on the mutual elimination of the visa requirement for persons holding national passports" was discussed at today's session of the parliament.

After discussions, the document was put to a vote and accepted.

