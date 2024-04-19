Azerbaijan's Human rights Commissioner receives Azerbaijani citizens [PHOTOS]

19 April 2024 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, received the citizens at the Office of the Ombudsman, Azernews reports.

Each citizen was heard individually, given legal advice, and some appeals were provided on the spot. It was said that the relevant state institutions will be addressed to resolve the problems mentioned in the citizens' appeals.

During the reception, information was also given about the 916 Call Centre operating 24/7 in the Ombudsman Office and other means of appeal in order to process citizens' appeals in a more efficient and flexible manner.

---

