Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Office hosts training on Right to Access Information

19 April 2024 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

A series of educational trainings are being continued within the framework of the action plan for increasing efficiency in the protection and promotion of human rights and freedoms approved by the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, Azernews ​reports.

The next training was organised for the employees of a number of state institutions that have information in the Office of the Ombudsman on the topic "Activity of the Ombudsman in the field of ensuring the right to access to information". Representatives of the Northern, Southern, Western, and North-Western regional centres of the Ombudsman, as well as the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, also joined the event online.

At the training, the employees of the Right to Information Department of the Ombudsman's Office made reports on the topic.

In the reports, the existing international and national legislative acts on the provision of the right to access to information, the activities of the Ombudsman in the relevant field, including the function of monitoring the fulfilment of the duties of the information owners arising from the requirements of the Law "On Access to Information", the received complaints, and the status of their provision are detailed.

At the same time, it was brought to attention that the Commissioner participated in international projects in the field of the right to access information, and was elected a member of the Conference of International Information Commissioners.

The speakers were also informed about the educational materials prepared by the Ombudsman institution in this field.

At the end of the training, discussions on the topic were held, and the questions were answered.

