Heydar Aliyev-International Education Grant Program announced for 2024-2025 academic year

19 April 2024 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan are pleased to announce the “Heydar Aliyev - International Education Grant Programme” for the 2024–2025 academic year, Azernews reports, citing the release by the ministry.

The higher education scholarship offered by the Government of Azerbaijan will be granted on an annual basis for a period of 5 years. To get detailed information, please click here. - https://shorturl.at/nrMRS



Interested candidates should submit their applications to the relevant government authorities (Ministries, Embassies, etc.) of the applicant’s home country no later than May 20, 2024.

---

