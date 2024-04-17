Azerbaijani Ombudsman meets with resident representative of UN Development Program

17 April 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva received Alessandra Roccasalvo, acting resident representative of the United Nations Development Program in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the Commissioner gave the guest extensive information about the activities of the Ombudsman in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms, and spoke about close cooperation with international organisations, including the UN and its specialised agencies, ombudsmen of foreign countries, and national human rights institutions.

Speaking about her activities in the field of business and human rights, the Ombudsman said that cooperation with state institutions, civil society institutions, and international organisations is carried out in this field, stressed that the implementation of the "Guiding Principles in the Field of Business and Human Rights" adopted by the UN into national legislation in Azerbaijan and the preparation of a national action plan was carried out. She also drew attention to the fact that the Ombudsman institution has prepared a document called "Overview of Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights".

Speaking about the fact-finding missions carried out in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, the Commissioner pointed out that international law and international humanitarian law norms were violated as a result of Armenia's occupation policy, the necessity of close participation of international organisations in eliminating the landmine problem caused by the occupation. Special reports were prepared in this regard to relevant international organisations, foreign countries, and national human rights institutions.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on possible cooperation perspectives within the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year. At the same time, the importance of the active participation of national human rights institutions during COP29 was emphasised.

Alessandra Roccasalvo, the acting resident representative of the United Nations Development Program in Azerbaijan, expressed her gratitude to the Ombudsman for her warm reception.

A number of other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

