17 April 2024 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Acting Chairman of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta Jan Borg, will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that Yan Borg will come to Azerbaijan as part of his visit to the South Caucasus.

However, the source did not provide information about the dates of the visit.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz