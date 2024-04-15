74% of Azerbaijan has access to broadband Internet

15 April 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 74% of existing households and business entities in Azerbaijan have access to broadband Internet, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The Ministry noted that within the framework of the "Online Azerbaijan" project implemented by the ministry, within the first three months of 2024, 251,000 households and business entities in Azerbaijan have access to broadband Internet. In total, about 2.16 million households are covered by broadband internet. This is 74% of the existing household and business entities in the country.

It was also noted that according to the project, 79,000 households and business subjects of Baku city were provided access to broadband Internet during the first three months of the current year. In general, the possibility of connecting to the high-speed Internet with GPON technology has been created for about 0.95 million households in the capital so far. This is 86.5% of the existing household and business entities in Baku.

Within the framework of the project, a broadband network with a minimum internet speed of 25 Mbit/s will be established in the country based on the public-private partnership model as a result of the joint efforts of several telecommunication operators.

At present, works are being rapidly continued to provide cities and villages with high-speed and broadband internet based on GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks) technology. Using this technology, citizens can either connect to the telephony service only, or purchase "internet + telephony", "internet + television (two in one)" and "internet + telephony + television (three in one)" packages. Fees are calculated according to the services subscribed by subscribers.

It was emphasized that the work done on the mentioned project is planned to be completed by the end of 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz