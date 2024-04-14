WAC urges "Freedom House" not to be a tool in hands of political circles - GAI

14 April 2024 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The West Azerbaijan Community issued a statement on the biased statement of the "Freedom House" organization.

Azernews reports that the statement says:

"Freedom House" organization, which operates in the USA and describes itself as a guardian of democracy and human rights, has published an annual report. The report called "Peoples in Transition 2024" tries to give an ideological color to the geopolitical conflict currently taking place in the international world.

The authors of the report take a clearly inflammatory approach, oppose diplomacy and mutual understanding, and deepen the dividing lines, assigning states to one or the other camp. The authors of the report, who cannot digest Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty and conduct of an independent policy, claim that the anti-terrorist measures implemented in September 2023 allegedly violate human rights and try to attribute our country to some geopolitical group.

The special targeting of Azerbaijan in the report, which is generally harmful and incorrect, is the result of the activities of numerous radical Armenian functionaries, including Vice President Anni Boyacjiyan, who are rooted in Freedom House. "Freedom House's Armenian employees, instead of defending the highest value such as human rights, act out of national bigotry and smear Azerbaijan."

The West Azerbaijani community regrets that "Freedom House" has lost its credibility due to the influence of racist circles, calls on the organization not to be a tool in the hands of political circles, and to support the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia."

