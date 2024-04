11 April 2024 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a working visit to Belarus, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

As part of the visit, the minister will attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS countries, which will be held in Minsk on April 12.

Bilateral meetings of the foreign minister are also planned as part of the trip.

