Detonator explodes in Aghdam, injures ANAMA employee

6 April 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

On April 6, 2024, a detonator explosion occurred in Agdam, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), a detonator explosion occurred in the territory of Saricali village of Agdam district, which was freed from occupation.

An employee of the agency, Anar Piriyev, born in 2000, received minor injuries to his hands and feet as a result of a small detonator with an aluminum body going off while performing his duty.

The injured employee was taken to the district hospital for examination. There are no life-threatening or serious injuries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz