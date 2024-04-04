Landmines impede reconstruction and rebuilding efforts and return of IDPs - Hikmet Hajiyev

4 April 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of the 30-year military occupation of Armenia, the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were heavily contaminated with mines by Armenia, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, in his X account on occasions of April 4 - the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance to Mine Action.

The post reads:

"As a result of Armenia's 30 year long military occupation, liberated territories of Azerbaijan are densely contaminated with the landmines by Armenia.

Mines, explosive remnants of war, and improvised explosive devices continue to cause death to our civilians and injury and impede reconstruction and rebuilding efforts and return of IDPs.

Civilians, as well as children, are among the victims."

---

