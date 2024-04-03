Pardon Issues Commission convenes meeting to review appeals

3 April 2024 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission is being held in the presence of the President of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the appeals submitted to the commission were reviewed.

It should be noted that, so far, 69 pardon decrees and 12 amnesty acts have been signed.

President Ilham Aliyev last signed the decree on May 8th of last year, "On Pardoning a Number of Convicted Persons on the Occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani People, Heydar Aliyev."

According to the decree, a total of 801 convicts have been pardoned. Among them, 463 persons have been released from deprivation of liberty sentences, 220 persons have been released from the unexpired portion of deprivation of liberty sentences, and 118 individuals have been released from other penalties not related to deprivation of liberty (such as restricted liberty, correctional work, fine penalties, and conditional sentences).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz