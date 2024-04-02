Ombudsman attends meeting on vulnerable categories living without documents

2 April 2024 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

The next meeting of the Working Group on Statelessness Issues, established to address statelessness cases in Azerbaijan, was held, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Turan Jahangirova, Sector Director of the Human Rights Protection Department of the Ombudsman Office, and Orkhan Tapdigli, Senior Adviser of the department, along with representatives from the State Migration Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Intelligence Service, State Statistics Committee, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM), International Centre for Migration Policy Development's Representation in Azerbaijan, and the President of the Public Council under the State Migration Service, participated.

T. Jahangirova delivered a speech at the meeting, providing information on the protection and promotion of the rights of stateless persons in accordance with domestic and international legal norms, as well as initiatives and activities undertaken within the mandate of the Ombudsman regarding issues related to the acceptance, cessation, and restoration of citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the determination of citizenship.

She also discussed the monitoring of vulnerable categories living without documents within the country, regulation of their status, as well as the rights of our compatriots living in uncertain conditions abroad, highlighting positive experiences formed in cooperation with the State Migration Service, foreign ombudsmen, and diplomatic missions.

Other members of the Working Group provided information on the activities of the institutions they represent in the relevant field.

During the meeting, issues related to combating statelessness, identification of persons in a stateless situation, their documentation, and effective protection of their rights were discussed in the context of developing cooperation in the new format.

