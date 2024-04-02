US NATO Representative highlights collaboration with South Caucasus nations

2 April 2024 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

During an online briefing for journalists, Julianne Smith, the US Permanent Representative to NATO, emphasized the significance of the North Atlantic Alliance's collaboration with South Caucasus nations, Azernews reports.

She highlighted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent visits to Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, underscoring the importance of these partnerships.

While acknowledging Georgia as a close ally seeking NATO membership, Smith also noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia are enhancing their ties with NATO, though not all partners aspire to join the alliance.

She reiterated NATO's support for Georgia's aspiration to become a member.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz