President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish delegation

2 April 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Haluk Gorgun, the President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The delegation includes Chief Executive Officer of ASELSAN Ahmet Akyol, Chief Executive Officer of ASFAT Behcet Karatas, Chief Executive Officer of HAVELSAN Mehmet Akif Nacar, General Director of Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation Ilhami Kelesh, Chief Executive Officer of REPKON Group. Ibrahim Kulekci, Chief Executive Officer of ROKETSAN Murat Ikinci, Chief Executive Officer of Defense Technologies and Engineering Ozgur Guleryuz, Chief Executive Officer of Turkish Aviation and Space Industry - TUSAS Temel Kotil.

---

