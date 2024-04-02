Azerbaijan's energy company renews infrastructure through transition to Government Cloud

2 April 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The implementation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev No. 718, dated June 3, 2019, on the creation of the Government Cloud (G-cloud) and the provision of “cloud” services continues, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of transition works, full or partial migration of information systems and resources of government agencies to Baku and Yevlakh Data centres owned by AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, is carried out.

"Azerenerji" OJSC was the next state institution that transferred its information systems and resources to "Government Cloud". As part of the migration to the "Government Cloud", the institution acquired the IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) virtual server service provided by "AzInTelecom" LLC. "AzərEnerji" ensured the high availability of its critical systems by partially placing its information systems in the Baku Data Center.

AzInTelecom LLC is the first organisation in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region with "TIER III" International compliance certificate. In addition, it has 2 Data Centres located in Baku and Yevlakh that meet the requirements of "ISO 20000", "ISO 22301" and "ISO 27001" certificates.

