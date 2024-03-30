Western countries' intervention in region is unsuccessful experience, Ambassador says

30 March 2024 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

The intervention of Western countries in the region cannot be considered a successful experience, Azernews reports, citing the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi as he telling to the journalist.

"They will not help to solve regional issues, on the contrary, they will lead to the complication of these issues. Because Western countries primarily pursue their own interests rather than those of the region," ambassador added.

The ambassador said that he believes that the countries of the region are capable of solving their own issues.

"Iran continues its bilateral and multilateral contacts in this direction," he noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz