Azerbaijani Ombudsman meets with residents of Armenian origin

28 March 2024 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan`s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva met with residents of Armenian descent in Khankendi and visited a shelter created for vulnerable population groups, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner paid attention to the state of ensuring the rights and freedoms of residents of Armenian descent who live in the institution as well as outside the institution and benefit from the services, and gave detailed information about the powers of the Ombudsman. Also, social services and food supplies provided to residents by psychologists and social workers were monitored.

During the visit, posters containing information about the Ombudsman's 24-hour 916 Call Centre were presented to the institution.

