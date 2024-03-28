Weapons and ammunition found in Khankendi

28 March 2024 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

On March 27, weapons and ammunition were found in Khankendi city, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

3 automatic weapons, 7 grenades, 6 anti-tank grenade launchers, 4 mines, 21 lighters, 29 cartridge combs, 4,200 cartridges of various calibres, and other ammunition were found and taken from the city territory with the actions of the police officers.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in secret places, as well as in the basements of schools, kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in the territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.

