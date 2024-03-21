Minister Bayramov meets with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan within summit
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan within the Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels, Belgium.
According to Azernews, this was informed in the X social account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
The ministers discussed multifaceted strategic bilateral and multilateral cooperation areas and touched on regional peace efforts.
