Thursday March 21 2024

Minister Bayramov meets with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan within summit

21 March 2024 16:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan within the Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels, Belgium.

According to Azernews, this was informed in the X social account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministers discussed multifaceted strategic bilateral and multilateral cooperation areas and touched on regional peace efforts.

